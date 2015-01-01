Abstract

This study examined the role of channel synchronicity (synchronous versus asynchronous) in shaping perceptions of citizens (n=467) of a mid-sized city in the Southeastern U.S. regarding the speed and quality of information received from their local government during and immediately after two hurricanes. We employed a mixed-methods approach combining quantitative survey data with the ArcGIS tool data to conduct geospatial analyses, using media synchronicity theory and channel expansion theory as the theoretical framework. Use of both synchronous (phone) and asynchronous (website, email, and mobile app) communication channels influenced citizens' perceptions of the city government's responses in distinct, but meaningful ways. Citizens in the most affected geographical areas tended to report problems using a synchronous method for the first hurricane but shifted to reporting via asynchronous channels for the second hurricane. Theoretical and practical implications for communication and management during natural disasters such as hurricanes are discussed.

