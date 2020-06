Abstract

Highlights

• Twitter users largely expressed some almost exclusive interests in certain issues and actors.



• If a storm survivor does not belong to a circle of privilege information, they stand a risk of not benefiting.



• Majority of subnetworks nodes served only as amplification stations and not sources of new information themselves.



• Higher level of neutral sentiments among the distant users could be attributable to the fact that they post-disaster activities and recovery weren't an immediate and relatable reality for them.

Language: en