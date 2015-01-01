SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Marshall TM. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 47: e101557.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2020.101557

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding the relationship between risk perception and disaster risk reduction (DRR) has improved significantly over time as it relates to the household level and around enhancing compliance in the workplace environment. While research threads are well established in these two spheres, this paper argues an integrative framework could explicitly connect safety culture and risk perception within the DRR context. This literature review attempts to do this with an emphasis on historical developments, interpretations, and trends. The risk perception and safety culture literature review focused on their differences, commonalities, and use as management tools. Finally, risk perception and safety culture contributions and their complementary role were highlighted.


Language: en

Keywords

Disaster risk reduction; Governance; Risk management; Risk perception; Safety culture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print