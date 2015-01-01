Abstract

Chainsaw accidents are severe injuries, mostly work-related and concerning upper or lower extremities. Few suicidal chainsaw injuries are reported, all of them fatal. We report the case of a 23-year-old man who attempted suicide by sub-decapitation with a chainsaw, its successful (peri-) operative management, and clinical course along with a discussion of the contemporary management and body of evidence of such lesions. Chainsaw injuries are severe traumas. Stepwise surgery with maximal functional reconstruction is safe and optimal clinical outcome can be achieved.

