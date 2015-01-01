SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Krauss P, Butenschoen VM, Meyer B, Negwer C. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00701-020-04413-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Chainsaw accidents are severe injuries, mostly work-related and concerning upper or lower extremities. Few suicidal chainsaw injuries are reported, all of them fatal. We report the case of a 23-year-old man who attempted suicide by sub-decapitation with a chainsaw, its successful (peri-) operative management, and clinical course along with a discussion of the contemporary management and body of evidence of such lesions. Chainsaw injuries are severe traumas. Stepwise surgery with maximal functional reconstruction is safe and optimal clinical outcome can be achieved.


Language: en

Keywords

Cervical spine; Decapitation; Case report; Spine surgery; Spine trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print