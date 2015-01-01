Abstract

Visual standards for military aviators were historically set in the 1920s with requirements based on the visual systems of aircraft at the time, and these standards have changed very little despite significant advances in aircraft technology. Helmet-mounted displays (HMDs) today enable pilots to keep their head out of the cockpit while flying and can be monocular, biocular or binocular in design. With next generation binocular HMDs, flight data can be displayed in three-dimensional stereo to declutter information presented, improving search times and potentially improve overall performance further. However, these new visually demanding technologies place previously unconsidered stresses on the human visual system. As such, new medical vision standards may be required for military aircrew along with improved testing methods to accurately characterise stereo acuity.

