Ojo A, Evans R, Karecha J. Policing (Oxford) 2020; 14(2): 389-403.
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
This article explains the depth and breadth of financial cuts endured by community safety organizations across Merseyside. The article provides a robust explanation of how cuts to funding impacted on the delivery of public safety priorities under the coalition government (2010-15). This study implemented a mixed-methods approach which entailed in-depth consultations with the major community safety stakeholders within the region.
