Abstract

This study examined the previous criminal behaviour of individuals who were arrested for violating the drug driving over the prescribed limit offence, introduced into the UK in March 2015. The sample consists of individuals arrested during the first year of enforcement of this offence from March 2015 to March 2016 within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Metropolitan Police Service in London. The previous criminal behaviour of the research subjects was framed within a number of criminological theories and there is examination of any correlation between their criminal history and the drug-driving offence they had been arrested for. The criminal activity was obtained from each individual's criminal record held on the police national computer and coded with regards to offence groups. As well as criminal sanctions, there was also an examination of drug-related arrest histories. The results indicate a high level of previous criminal activity with drugs and driving matters dominating that activity. This supports the construct that, in this context, drug driving fits within their patterns of offending.

