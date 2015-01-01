|
McCarthy M, Porter L, Townsley M, Alpert G. Policing Soc. 2019; 29(9): 1091-1108.
Extant research on police use of force has established that force is not distributed evenly across communities, with minority threat, ecological contamination, and social disorganisation some of the most common theories used to understand the distribution of police use of force in the US. The current study aimed to test the relevance of these theories for explaining the distribution of serious police use of force events in Australia. We tested a use of force frequency model using negative binomial regression, and a use of force severity model using ordered logistic multilevel modelling.
Language: en
community characteristics; minority threat; Police use of force; social disorganisation; violent crime