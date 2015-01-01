|
Yang H, Zhang Y, Zhong L, Zhang X, Ling Z. Appl. Geogr. 2020; 115: e102130.
Bike sharing systems are adopted by many cities due to its contribution to energy saving and mitigation of traffic congestion. Understanding factors that influence bike sharing ridership and accurate estimation of ridership play an important role in designing the system. Previous studies assume the relationship between predicting variables and the response variable are the same across the study area. However, this assumption may not be true, since the study area is usually wide and thus the relationship between predicting variabels and the response variable may change across space. As a result, semi-parametric geographically weighted regression (S-GWR) model is used to explore the spatially varying relationship. S-GWR is an extension of the GWR model. While in GWR model, all predicting variables are local variables with spatially varying relationship with the response variable, S-GWR model allows predicting variables to be either global or local, which is closer to reality. We also extend previous studies by differenciating members and 24-h pass users, as well as data related to trip production and trip attraction.
Language: en
Built environment; Direct modeling; Geographically weighted regression; Land use; Public bike; Transit