Abstract

he drivers and passengers of motorbikes and cars are vulnerable on Indian roads as they contribute for larger share of proportion in total crashes. The statistics provided by Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) for the year 2017, the respective crash proportional share for drivers and passengers was observed as 34 and 25 percent. Most of these crashes results in fatality and thus contributes for the increases in severity. One of the major reasons for this severity is not wearing seat by the drivers driving cars. This article aims in understanding the perspective of drivers and prediction models towards wearing of seat belt. A generalized linear model (GLM) and negative binomial model (NBM) was developed to find the risk factors influencing for not wearing seat belt and predicting the probability of wearing seat belt. The results exhibits that the variables such as car type, road type, time of day and day of week are found to be significant in predicting the probability of wearing seat belt. The performance of GLM is better than the NBM for prediction of seat belt wearing. It is observed that the nearly 50% of drivers and 94.1% of passengers in rare seat of a car were not wearing seat belts. Seat belt wearing by yellow / taxi plate drivers was found to be 10% less than that of white plate drivers (private vehicles). The results of this study will be useful for reducing the crash severity rates by implementing appropriate awareness and enforcement programs in and around the metropolitan cities.

Language: en