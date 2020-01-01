Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Low reflective functioning (RF), characterized by the inability to understand behaviors in terms of mental states, has been linked to different psychological problems. However, the mechanisms through which RF is linked to conduct problems need further investigation. The present study aims to explore, using network analyses, how different RF impairments relate to different nonviolent and violent conduct problems, and to examine the role played by hyperactivity, inattention, emotional, and peer problems in these relationships, in a sample of 1,664 Spanish adolescents from the general population.



METHOD: We estimated a graphical least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) network connecting different RF impairments and the different conduct, emotional, peers, and hyperactivity/inattention problems. We examined the most central nodes in the network and the shortest paths between RF impairments and conduct problems manifestations. Next, we computed directed acyclic graphs (DAG) to gain insight about the possible directions of the prediction between the variables.



RESULTS: The shortest path and DAG suggest that not only there are direct connections between RF impairments and conduct problems but also that impulsivity, depressed mood, and bully victimization play a mediating role in these relationships. DAG indicates that RF impairments lead to different psychological difficulties.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest different pathways connecting RF impairments and conduct problems. The results find echo in the mentalization-based theory highlighting that emotion dysregulation, such as anger proneness, plays an important role in connecting RF impairments, such as the lack of self-awareness and violent and nonviolent conduct problems manifestations. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

