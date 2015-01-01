|
Hall BJ, Tucker JD. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 53: e102179.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Approximately three billion people around the world are sheltering in place. Although this is an essential component of the COVID-19 public health emergency response, it will increase risk for a COVID-19-domestic violence syndemic. Increases in domestic violence following lockdowns have already been observed in dozens of countries. During the first eight days of lockdown in South Africa, 87,000 domestic violence calls were reported to the police (Digital, 2020). A non-governmental organization in Hubei Province, the COVID-19 epicenter in China, noted that domestic violence calls tripled in February 2020 compared to the same month in 2019 (Feng, 2020), which will further challenge health systems (Fang et al., 2019; Gan et al., 2020).
