Abstract

Zalta and Held (2020) generated some interesting and potentially useful principles to distinguish moral distress and moral injury, leveraging ideas from our introduction to the Journal of Traumatic Stress special issue on moral injury. In this response, I provide feedback and commentary about the principles generated by Zalta and Held. I also attempt to modify and expand the various principles to accommodate any moral emotion and all possible dimensions of response to exposure to potentially morally injurious experiences.

