Abstract

In 2019, there were 1,142 medical evacuations of service members from the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility that were followed by at least 1 medical encounter in a fixed medical facility outside the operational theater. There were more medical evacuations for mental health disorders than for any other single category of illnesses or injuries. The number of medical evacuations attributable to battle injuries increased steadily from 2015 through 2017 then decreased in 2018 and remained relatively stable through 2019, for an overall increase of 65.7%. The number of medical evacuations attributable to non-battle injuries and illnesses remained relatively stable through 2017, rose slightly in 2018, and decreased in 2019. Compared to their respective counterparts, non-Hispanic white service members, those aged 20-24 years, Army members, junior and senior enlisted personnel, and those in repair/engineering occupations accounted for the largest proportions of medical evacuations. Most service members who were evacuated were returned to normal duty status following their post-evacuation hospitalizations or outpatient encounters.

