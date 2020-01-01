Abstract

This article discusses the value of studying past social and psychological responses to pandemics and natural disasters in understanding reactions to coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19). By examining severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) experiences in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, we indicate that psychological trauma might be a pathway whereby the COVID-19 outbreak affects long-term health and well-being and that psychological and collective trauma caused by the COVID-19 may relate to future preparedness and risk awareness. We conclude with a consideration of social-psychological processes for future research. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en