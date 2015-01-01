|
Hawn SE, Aggen SH, Cusack SE, Dick D, Amstadter AB. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): eePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVES: The present study sought to fill a gap in the current literature by developing a concise self-report questionnaire assessing drinking motives specific to coping with symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This new four-item questionnaire is called the Trauma Related Drinking questionnaire (TRD).
PTSD; alcohol; drinking-to-cope; self-medication; trauma-related drinking