Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to describe fall-related self-efficacy as perceived by patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). The characteristics of patients associated with low perceived self-efficacy of preventing falls were investigated.



Methods: A cross-sectional study of four hospitals in Japan. In this study, 100 outpatients who were receiving chemotherapy for cancer and experiencing CIPN were recruited. Participants completed an anonymous, self-administered questionnaire. Self-efficacy was measured with the falling self-efficacy (FSE) scale, and the severity and impact of CIPN was assessed with the Comprehensive Assessment Scale for CIPN in Survivors of Cancer (CAS-CIPN). Data about the demographic information of the patients, cancer diagnosis and treatment, pain and fatigue symptoms, and history of previous falls were collected. Logistic regression analysis was used to assess relationships between variables.



Results: A total of 81 (81.0%) participants with CIPN completed the questionnaire. They reported experiencing fear of falling during their daily activities, which include the act of standing up, walking, and using the stairs. Small events, such as unstable postures and uncomfortable situations, affected their confidence of preventing falls. Logistic regression revealed that low FSE scores were significantly associated with female sex (P = 0.022), low body mass index (BMI; P = 0.026), and the CAS-CIPN score (P < 0.001).



Conclusions: Female patients with CIPN and low BMI might have an increased need for enhanced fall-related self-efficacy. A comprehensive assessment of CIPN in patients at risk of low FSE scores is likely to be beneficial.

