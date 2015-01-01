|
Citation
|
Scott EP, Brennan E, Benitez A. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2019; 6(4): 443-455.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE of Review: Older adults currently represent the fastest growing demographic of cannabis users, yet few studies have investigated the effects of cannabis use on cognitive functioning in aging. We conducted a systematic review of the recent literature examining cognitive outcomes associated with cannabis use in older adults, with and without neurocognitive disorders, to clarify the potential neuroprotective benefits and risks of cognitive decline in this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognition; aging; cannabis; marijuana; neurodegenerative disease; neuropsychological