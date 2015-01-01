|
Citation
|
Lane R, Robles P, Brondolo E, Jansson A, Diduk-Smith RM. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner problems increase suicide risk, particularly among active service members and veterans. Age, marital status and military service status may modify the role of intimate partner problems in suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; military; Close relationship; intimate partner; veteran