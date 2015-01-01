Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner problems increase suicide risk, particularly among active service members and veterans. Age, marital status and military service status may modify the role of intimate partner problems in suicide.



METHODS: Participants included 6255 men who died by suicide at 18 years of age and older and who actively, previously, or never served in the military. Reports of intimate partner problems prior to suicide were documented by the Virginia Department of Health.



RESULTS: Unmarried active service members, above middle age, were more likely than veterans and individuals without prior military service to have associated reports of intimate partner problems.



CONCLUSION: Life stages and relationship context may influence the role of intimate partner problems as a risk factor for suicide.

Language: en