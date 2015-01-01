CONTACT US: Contact info
Yaffe M. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): eePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Positive doctor-patient relationships have been noted to be possible facilitators in the identification of elder abuse. A case from family practice is cited in which an enduring and well-appreciated relationship unintentionally set up potential for mistreatment. Considerations to factors beyond traditional elder abuse risk factors should be kept in mind.
Language: en
risk factors; elder abuse; commentary; doctor-patient relationship