Yaffe M. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): eePub.

10.1080/08946566.2020.1770646

Positive doctor-patient relationships have been noted to be possible facilitators in the identification of elder abuse. A case from family practice is cited in which an enduring and well-appreciated relationship unintentionally set up potential for mistreatment. Considerations to factors beyond traditional elder abuse risk factors should be kept in mind.


risk factors; elder abuse; commentary; doctor-patient relationship

