Jule JG. Workplace Health Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): eePub.

10.1177/2165079920916654

BACKGROUND: Injury and illness incidence rates continue to be higher in healthcare facilities than in the manufacturing environment despite improvement efforts implemented by various organizations. The prevention of workplace injury and illness is a challenge for facilities due to reasons including exposure to body fluids, infectious diseases, and patient handling activities. The purpose of this project was to reduce workplace safety-related incidents and prevent employee injuries through leadership involvement in employment of preventive, directive, and corrective controls.

METHODS: A tertiary medical center in California experienced 114 accepted injury claims in 1 year. As a response to the problem, the medical center developed a safety management system consisting of a process for engagement between leadership and staff members/employees to increase accountability and reduce injury risks.

FINDINGS: The medical center achieved a 59% reduction from 114 to 67 injury claims over a period of 2 years and a two-point increase in engagement scores from both leaders and staff members.

CONCLUSION/Application to Practice: The development of a safety culture starts with leadership behavior, establishment of clear safety processes, and hazard mitigation activities. Workplace safety is a shared responsibility between frontline staff managers and leadership within an organization. Senior leaders must serve as role models to promote a speak-up culture to support safe work practices.


risk management; work-related injury; patient handling; work injuries; workplace injury; workplace safety

