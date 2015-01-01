|
BACKGROUND: Injury and illness incidence rates continue to be higher in healthcare facilities than in the manufacturing environment despite improvement efforts implemented by various organizations. The prevention of workplace injury and illness is a challenge for facilities due to reasons including exposure to body fluids, infectious diseases, and patient handling activities. The purpose of this project was to reduce workplace safety-related incidents and prevent employee injuries through leadership involvement in employment of preventive, directive, and corrective controls.
risk management; work-related injury; patient handling; work injuries; workplace injury; workplace safety