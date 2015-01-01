Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess impact of employment on recovery in a sample of adults from Vancouver At Home (VAH) study, who were homeless and were diagnosed with severe mental disorders.



METHODS: The VAH included two randomized controlled trials investigating the effect of housing first with support intervention in vulnerable population. Employment was assessed at baseline and during the follow-up using Demographics, Housing, Vocational, and Service Use History (DSHH), and Vocational Timeline Follow-Back (VTLFB) self-report questionnaires, respectively. Recovery was examined using Recovery Assessment Scale (RAS) at baseline and at 24-month follow-up visit. Multivariable regression models were built to examine: (1) the effect of current employment at baseline on RAS score at baseline, and RAS score at 24-month follow-up visit; and (2) and to examine the cumulative effect of recent employment over 8 follow-up visits on RAS score at 24-month visit. Cumulative effect of employment over the follow-up visits was weighted by recency using a pre-specified weighting function.



RESULTS: Employment at baseline was associated with an increase in recovery score at baseline [8.06 (95% CI 1.21, 14.91); p = 0.02], but not with recovery score at 24-month follow-up visit [3.78 (-4.67, 12.24); p = 0.37]. Weighted cumulative effect of employment over 8 follow-up visits was associated with increase in RAS score at 24-month follow-up visit [8.33 (1.68, 14.99) p = 0.01].



CONCLUSION: Employment is associated with an increase in recovery. Our result suggests a dual effect of employment on recovery, an immediate effect through current employment, and a long-term effect of cumulative employment.

