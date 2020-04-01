Abstract

Fuelling the discussion regarding the safety of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), the present large Swedish nationwide cohort registry study (Lagerberg et al., 2020) tries to answer whether treatment with SSRIs is as- sociated with increased risk of committing a violent crime. This is a substantial extension of a previous population- based study (Molero et al., 2015), which reported a positive association between SSRI use and violent crime only in indi- viduals younger than 25. As the previous study was possibly underpowered to detect differences in other age groups, the present study has twice as long follow-up period, and almost three times higher number of events, with more than 32 thousand violent crimes committed by 20 thousand individuals.



By using within-individual analyses, which automatically adjusts for time-static confounding within individuals, the authors report increased risk of violent crime during SSRI treatment and up to three months after treatment discon- tinuation, as compared to the period before the treatment in the same individual. Complementing the results from the previously mentioned study, the authors report statistically ...

