Citation
Begdache L, Kianmehr H, Sabounchi N, Marszalek A, Dolma N. Trends Neurosci. Educ. 2020; 19: e100129.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Binge drinking is associated with poor academic behaviors and performance. Excessive alcohol drinking induces molecular changes and neurobehaviors that support use of other substances and alter cognitive functions. The purpose of this study was to compare neurobehaviors and academic effort among college students with low alcohol use with those of high alcohol consumption and build conceptual models that represent the integration of the different variables.
Keywords
Young adults; Alcohol; Academic effort; Gender differences; Neurobehaviors