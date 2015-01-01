SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bell SA, Singer D, Solway E, Kirch M, Kullgren J, Malani P. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2020.80

unavailable

OBJECTIVES: Emergency preparedness becomes more important with increased age, as older adults are at heightened risk for harm from disasters. In this study, predictors of preparedness actions and confidence in preparedness among older adults in the United States were assessed.

METHODS: This nationally representative survey polled community-dwelling older adults ages 50-80 y (n = 2256) about emergency preparedness and confidence in addressing different types of emergencies. Logistic regression was used to identify predictors of reported emergency preparedness actions and confidence in addressing emergencies.

RESULTS: Participants' mean age was 62.4 y (SD = 8); 52% were female, and 71% were non-Hispanic white. Living alone was associated with lower odds of having a 7-d supply of food and water (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 0.74; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.56-0.96), a stocked emergency kit (aOR = 0.64; 95% CI: 0.47-0.86), and having had conversations with family or friends about evacuation plans (aOR = 0.59; 95% CI: 0.44-0.78). Use of equipment requiring electricity was associated with less confidence in addressing a power outage lasting more than 24 h (aOR = 0.66; 95% CI: 0.47-0.94), as was use of mobility aids (OR = 0.65; 95% CI: 0.45-0.93).

CONCLUSIONS: These results point to the need for tailored interventions to support emergency preparedness for older adults, particularly among those who live alone and use medical equipment requiring electricity.


older adults; disaster planning; emergency preparedness; empowerment of older persons; social isolation

