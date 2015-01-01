|
Citation
Bell SA, Singer D, Solway E, Kirch M, Kullgren J, Malani P. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Emergency preparedness becomes more important with increased age, as older adults are at heightened risk for harm from disasters. In this study, predictors of preparedness actions and confidence in preparedness among older adults in the United States were assessed.
Language: en
Keywords
older adults; disaster planning; emergency preparedness; empowerment of older persons; social isolation