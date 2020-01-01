Abstract

SafetyLit note (June 2020): This publication uses the ISTIC as its DOI registry. Thus, in some nations, this DOI may not forward to the publisher website for obtaining full text.



Objective To understand and analyze the prevalence characteristics of injury surveillance cases of floating population in injury monitoring points of 18 hospitals in Guangdong Province in 2016.



Methods Collect the data of injury cases of injury monitoring floating population in injury monitoring points of 18 hospitals in Guangdong Province in 2016 and analyze the epidemic characteristics of injury.



Results In 2016, Guangdong Province collected a total of 167,230 injury cases, 107,488 males and 59,742 females, with a sex ratio of 1.80:1 and a high incidence of injuries between 20 and 49 years old. The occupations of injury cases are mostly business, service industry (28.39%) and production and transportation equipment operation (18.17%). The top three causes of injury were fall/fall (28.96%), animal injury (19.58%) and blunt injury (17.90%). Injuries occurred mainly at home (29.27%), roads/streets (23.23%) and public residences (15.99%). The activities at the time of injury were leisure activities (42.01%), work (19.65%), and transportation (9.20%). The proportion of migrants who suffer injuries in public places, roads/streets, and industrial/building sites is higher than that of local populations. The injuries in homes, schools and public places, sports and sports venues, and farms/farms are lower than those of local populations. The proportion of migrants who suffer injuries at work is three times that of the local population, and the proportion of injuries that occur when driving, walking or walking is also higher than that of the local population. Among the locations where injuries occurred, the proportion of floating populations who suffered extensive injuries in the lower limbs, trunk and whole body was higher than that of local populations. In the intention of injury, the intentional injury of the floating population is 1.66 times that of the local population.



Conclusion The proportion of floating population injuries has exceeded the local population, and the injuries have already posed a threat to the health of the floating population in Guangdong Province. Therefore, it is of great urgency to do a good job in preventing injury of floating population. Targeted classified intervention should be carried out as soon as possible to reduce the incidence of injury, improve the quality of life of floating population, and maintain social stability.



白安颖，孟瑞琳，许燕君，李川，彭丹丹，徐浩锋



摘要:目的 了解和分析2016年广东省18家医院伤害监测点流动人口伤害监测病例的流行特征。方法 收集2016年广东省18家医院伤害监测点伤害监测流动人口伤害病例数据，分析其伤害流行特征。结果 2016年广东省共收集流动人口伤害病例167230例，男性107488例，女性59742例，性别比为1.80∶1，伤害高发年龄在20～49岁之间。伤害病例的职业多为商业、服务业（28.39%）和生产运输设备操作（18.17%）。伤害发生原因前3位依次为跌倒／坠落（28.96%）、动物伤（19.58%）和钝器伤（17.90%）。伤害发生地点主要为家中（29.27%）、公路／街道（23.23%）和公共居住场所（15.99%）。伤害发生时的活动以休闲活动（42.01%）、工作（19.65%）和驾乘交通工具（9.20%）最为常见。流动人口在公共居住场所、公路／街道和工业／建筑场所发生伤害的比例比本地人口高，在家中、学校与公共场所、体育和运动场所及农场／农田的伤害比本地人口比例低。流动人口在工作中发生伤害的比例是本地人口的3倍，在驾乘交通工具、步行时发生的伤害比例也高于本地人口。伤害发生的部位中，流动人口发生在下肢、躯干和全身广泛损伤的比例高于本地人口。在伤害发生意图中，流动人口发生故意伤害是本地人口的1.66倍。结论 流动人口伤害发生比例超过本地人口，伤害已经对广东省流动人口健康构成威胁。因此，做好流动人口伤害预防工作刻不容缓，应尽快对该人群开展有针对性分类干预，减少伤害的发生，提高流动人口生活质量，维护社会稳定。

Language: zh