Abstract

SafetyLit note (June 2020): This publication uses the ISTIC as its DOI registry. Thus, in some nations, this DOI may not forward to the publisher website for obtaining full text.



Objective To explore the influencing factors of the fall of the elderly in an institution in Shantou City, and to provide a basis for further intervention measures to prevent the fall of the elderly.



Methods In April 2018, the trained staff conducted a questionnaire survey and balance ability test on 231 elderly people in an institution in Shantou City according to uniform standards.



Results The results of the single factor analysis showed that the factors related to the occurrence of falls in the elderly were education level, whether they were afraid of falling, whether they had heart disease, whether they were taking diabetes medicines, whether they were incontinent and balance ability ( P <0.05). The results of multi-factor analysis showed that the protective factor for the elderly to fall is college degree or above ( OR = 0.25, 95% CI : 0.10-0.63); risk factors include taking diabetes drugs ( OR = 3.81, 95% CI : 1.01- 14.33). Urinary incontinence ( OR = 6.48, 95% CI : 1.32-31.72) and reduced balance ability ( OR = 3.50, 95% CI : 1.71-7.15).



Conclusion Taking diabetes drugs, urinary incontinence, and decreased balance ability will increase the risk of falls in the elderly, and a higher level of education is a protective factor. It is recommended to carry out targeted prevention studies based on the factors that affect the elderly in the future.



高然，卢耀贵，严淑珍，陈福祥，李丽萍*

汕头大学医学院伤害预防研究中心，汕头 515041



目的 探索汕头市某机构老年人跌倒的影响因素，为进一步开展预防老年人跌倒干预措施提供依据。方法 于2018年4月由经过培训的工作人员按统一标准对汕头市某机构231名老年人进行跌倒问卷调查和平衡能力测试。结果 单因素分析结果表明，与老年人跌倒发生有关的因素有受教育程度、是否害怕跌倒、是否有心脏病、是否服用糖尿病药、是否小便失禁和平衡能力（P＜0.05）。多因素分析结果表明老年人跌倒的保护因素为受教育程度在大专及以上（OR＝0.25，95%CI：0.10-0.63）；危险因素包括服用糖尿病药（OR＝ 3.81，95%CI：1.01-14.33）、小便失禁 （OR＝6.48，95%CI：1.32-31.72）和平衡能力降低（OR＝3.50，95%CI：1.71-7.15）。结论 服用糖尿病药、小便失禁、平衡能力降低会增加老年人跌倒风险，而较高的受教育程度是保护因素，建议今后根据老年人跌倒影响因素开展有针对性的预防研究。

