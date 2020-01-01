Abstract

SafetyLit note (June 2020): This publication uses the ISTIC as its DOI registry. Thus, in some nations, this DOI may not forward to the publisher website for obtaining full text.



Objective To analyze the epidemiological characteristics of animals injured by the rabies exposure and treatment clinic of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a scientific basis for preventing and controlling the occurrence of rabies.



Methods Collect the data of 25,758 cases of trauma registered by animals from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018 in the rabies exposure and treatment clinic of Yixing City Center for Disease Control and Prevention for descriptive statistical analysis.



Results The proportions of injured animals were dogs (67.91%), cats (19.34%), rodents (3.81%) and other animals (8.94%). The top three sites of injury were upper extremity (51.59%), lower extremity (31.32%) and trunk (14.33%). The largest number of cases occurred between June and August from 2016 to 2018 (accounting for 33.11% of total injuries). Among the 25758 vaccinators, 11794 (45.79%) and 13964 (54.21%) were male and female, respectively, with a sex ratio of 0.84:1. The high-risk age groups are 0-9, 20-29, 40-49 years old. The wounds of 3217 wounded patients were not washed (bite more than 24 hours, the wound has scabs or no treatment is necessary) (12.49%), of the 22541 wound wounds (87.51%), the washing locations were home, rabies clinic, Hospitals, among them, the most frequently washed at home, 12095 (46.96%) times. Level III exposure accounted for 37.62% of the total, the number reached 9 690 cases, 2016, 2017, 2018 disease control rabies clinic patients treated immunoglobulin The protein inoculation rates were 41.31%, 48.48%, and 50.01%, respectively. The number of people who could go to the rabies exposure treatment clinic within 24 hours after the animal was injured accounted for 82.48% of the total, and those who were 7 days or more accounted for 13.30% of the total.



Conclusion It is recommended that the relevant administrative departments must vigorously strengthen the management of dogs, cats and other animals and the propaganda and education of rabies prevention and control.



朱骏1，章清2，谢顺林3，杨亚明1*

1．宜兴市疾病预防控制中心，宜兴 214206

2．安徽省皖南医学院公共卫生学院，芜湖 241000

3．宜兴市宜城预防保健所，宜兴 214206





目的 分析疾病预防控制中心狂犬病暴露处置门诊接诊的被动物致伤患者的流行病学特征，为预防并控制狂犬病的发生提供科学依据。方法 收集宜兴市疾病预防控制中心狂犬病暴露处置门诊2016年1月1日--2018年12月31日年期间就诊的25 758例被动物致伤登记者的资料，进行描述性统计分析。结果 伤人动物构成比分别为犬（67.91%）、猫（19.34%）、鼠类（3.81%）及其它动物等（8.94%）。致伤部位前三位分别为上肢（51.59%）、下肢（31.32%）和躯干（14.33%）。2016至2018年期间发生于6--8月份病例数最多（占致伤总数的33.11%）。25758例接种者中，男、女性分别为11794（45.79%）例、13964（54.21%）例，性别比为0.84∶1。高危年龄段分别为0～9，20～29，40～49岁三个年龄组。3217例致伤者伤口未经冲洗（咬伤超过24小时，伤口已经结痂或者无处理必要）（12.49%），22541例伤口冲洗者中（87.51%），冲洗地点分别为家、狂犬病门诊、医院等，其中以在家中冲洗最多，为12095（46.96%）次.III级暴露人数占总数的37.62%，数量达到9 690例，2016、2017、2018年疾控狂犬病门诊接受处置的病人免疫球蛋白接种率分别为41.31%、48.48%、50.01%。动物致伤后能在 24小时内前往狂犬病暴露处置门诊就诊的人数占总数的82.48%，7天及以上就诊者占总数的13.30%。结论 建议相关行政管理部门必须大力加强对犬、猫等动物的管理及狂犬病防治的宣传教育力度。

Language: zh