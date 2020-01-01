Abstract

Objective To understand the prevalence of falls among the elderly in urban communities in Suzhou, and to explore the risk factors for the elderly to fall.



METHODS From April to May 2018, the prevalence of falls was investigated among elderly residents aged 60 and above with local household registration in 5 communities in Gusu District, Suzhou.



RESULTS In the past year, a total of 195 elderly people had suffered 238 falls. The annual fall incidence rate was 9.79%, of which the male fall incidence rate was 8.04% and the female fall incidence rate was 10.84%. The older the age after 60, the higher the incidence of falls among the elderly, and the incidence of falls among the elderly over 90 is as high as 28.60%. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that age and physical discomfort were the risk factors for the elderly in the Gusu District of Suzhou City, and exercise was the protective factor for the elderly.



CONCLUSION The results of this survey show that the incidence of falls among the elderly in urban communities in Suzhou City is 9.79%. In the future, we should carry out interventions to reduce the incidence of falls among the elderly in our jurisdiction.





韦晓淋1*，黄桥梁1，杨成立2，陆艳1，胡一河1

1．苏州市疾病预防控制中心慢病科，苏州 215004

2．南通大学公共卫生学院，南通 226000



摘要:目的 了解苏州市城市社区老年人跌倒的流行现状，探索老年人跌倒的危险因素。方法 2018年4月--5月对苏州市姑苏区5家社区内≥60岁的具有本地户籍的老年人进行跌倒流行情况的调查。结果 过去一年中共有195名老年人发生过238人次的跌倒，跌倒年发生率为9.79%，其中男性跌倒年发生率为8.04%，女性跌倒年发生率为10.84%。60岁以后年龄越大，老年人跌倒发生率越高，90岁以上老年人跌倒发生率高达28.60%。多因Logistic回归分析结果显示年龄、身体状况不适为苏州市姑苏区社区老年人跌倒的危险因素，运动为老年跌倒的保护因素。结论 本次调查结果显示，苏州市城市社区老年人跌倒发生率9.79%，今后我们应针对本辖区老年人跌倒的发生因素开展干预工作，减少老年人跌倒的发生。

