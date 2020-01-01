Abstract

SafetyLit note (June 2020): This publication uses the ISTIC as its DOI registry. Thus, in some nations, this DOI may not forward to the publisher website for obtaining full text.



Objective To analyze the current status of the work of injury prevention and control professionals in the field of injury prevention in China and the planning and expectations of future work, so as to provide a basis for the further development of the field of injury prevention and control.



Methods A self-made unified questionnaire was used, and all members of the Chinese Society of Preventive Medicine's Injury Prevention and Control Branch and its six academic groups were investigated as cross-sectional surveys. The data were statistically analyzed using descriptive epidemiological methods.



Results The average number of years for respondents to participate in injury-related work was (10.81±5.62) years. "The establishment of the Chinese Society of Preventive Medicine Injury Prevention and Control Branch", "Development of National Hospital Injury Monitoring Work" and "Promotion of the Application of Certain Injury Interventions or Strategies" are the three most important achievements in injury prevention and control; "Insufficient funds", "the government departments do not pay attention" and "the disease control unit lacks specialized institutions for injury prevention" are the three most important issues in injury prevention and control work; "provide special funds to carry out national injury census work and strengthen the research on injury intervention" "Analysis of the disease burden of injury, submission to the competent government department and announcement to residents" and "Regular announcement of injury monitoring reports" are the three most important tasks in the area of ​​injury prevention and control. 74.39% of the respondents believe that the medical school in our country urgently needs to set up injury prevention and control courses.



Conclusion China's injury prevention and control field has developed rapidly, and injury prevention and control work has achieved remarkable results. The majority of injury experts and prevention and control personnel should make persistent efforts to comprehensively promote injury prevention work, strengthen the construction and development of the injury field, and reduce the incidence of injury. The disease and social and economic burden caused by it.





林泽婷，陈晓东，李丽萍*

汕头大学医学院伤害预防研究中心，汕头 515031



摘要:目的 对我国伤害预防与控制专业人员在伤害预防领域中所开展工作的现况及对未来工作的规划及其期望进行分析，为推动伤害防控领域的进一步发展提供依据。方法 自制统一问卷，以中华预防医学会伤害预防与控制分会及其下属6个学组的全体委员作为调查对象，开展横断面调查，应用描述流行病学方法对资料进行统计分析。结果 受访者参与伤害相关工作平均年限为（10.81±5.62）年。"中华预防医学会伤害预防与控制分会的成立""全国医院伤害监测工作的开展"及"推广应用了伤害的某些干预措施或策略"是伤害防控工作中最重要的三大成就；"经费不足""政府主管部门不重视"及"疾控单位缺乏伤害预防的专门机构"是伤害防控工作中最主要的三个问题；"提供专门经费开展全国伤害普查工作，加强伤害的干预研究""伤害的疾病负担分析，提交政府主管部门并向居民公布"和"伤害监测报告定期公布"是伤害防控领域最应加强的三件工作。有74.39%的受访者认为当前我国医学院急需开设伤害防控课程。结论 我国伤害预防与控制领域快速发展，伤害预防与控制工作取得了显著成效，广大伤害专家及防控人员应再接再厉，全面推动伤害预防工作，加强伤害领域的构建与发展，降低伤害的发生率及其造成的疾病和社会经济负担。

