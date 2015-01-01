Abstract

This study determined the effect of divided attention on controlling postural stability during a drop vertical jump task. In total, 30 participants were tested for drop vertical jumps from a 30-cm high platform and landing on a single leg with or without divided attention tasks. Three-dimensional marker trajectories and ground reaction forces were collected simultaneously. Vertical ground reaction force, loading rate, and dynamic postural stability index were analyzed with or without divided attention tasks. The paired sample t test indicated a significantly low knee flexion angle, high vertical ground reaction force, and increased loading rate in the divided attention task. Moreover, participants showed an increased vertical stability index and dynamic postural stability index in the divided attention task than in the nondivided attention task. Thus, results demonstrated that the divided attention task could affect posture control, leading to poor dynamic posture stability and possibly increasing lower extremity injury risk. The influence of the divided attention task on movement quality likely indicates that an athlete can no longer focus his attention on the bounce drop jump maneuver. Therefore, the bounce drop jump combined with dynamic postural stability index could be used in posture stability screening.

