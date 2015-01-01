Abstract

BACKGROUND: The City of Dresden has no data on the perception of climate change and the associated increase in the average temperature during summer times yet. The data are needed to develop targeted action for vulnerable groups.



METHOD: To close this gap, a representative survey of the population was carried out in Dresden in 2017. Two urban districts, which differ from one another both in terms of urban planning and social structure, were compared, in particular, regarding the question of whether there was a fair distribution or procedural justice concerning the effects of subjective heat burden and influencing factors.



RESULTS: The results showed that especially inhabitants of the urban area with predominantly prefabricated buildings, less green space and an increased proportion of socially disadvantaged felt more exposed to the summer heat and had fewer opportunities to adapt to the high temperature.



CONCLUSION: In addition to urban development measures, the results can be used to derive measures for the prevention of heat-related illnesses. These require, for example, increased advice and health education locally to reach people.

Language: de