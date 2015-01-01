Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Frailty describes an increased vulnerability to adverse events such as disease or injury. Combatting this state remains a major challenge for geriatric research. By exploring how and why frailty changes throughout later life we will be better positioned to improve ways of identifying and treating those at high risk.



RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We systematically reviewed publications that captured rate of frailty progression over time and established any associated risk or protective factors that affected this progression. We included longitudinal observational studies which quantified frailty trajectories in adults aged 50+ using any validated continuous frailty measurement tool.



RESULTS: After screening 8,318 publications, 25 met our criteria.



FINDINGS show that despite a great degree of heterogeneity in the literature, progression of frailty is unquestionably affected by numerous risk and protective factors, with particular influence exhibited by social demographics, brain pathology, and physical co-morbidities.



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Findings that the gradient of frailty progression is affected by various influencing factors are valuable to clinicians and policymakers as will help identify those at highest frailty risk and inform prevention strategies. However, the heterogeneous methodological approaches of the publications included in this review highlights the need for consensus within the field to promote more coordinated research. Improved consistency of methods will enable further data synthesis and facilitate a greater understanding of the shape of frailty over time and the influencing factors contributing to change, the results of which could have crucial implications for frailty risk reduction.

