|
Citation
|
Flanagan JC, Jarnecke AM, Leone RM, Oesterle DW. Addict. Behav. 2020; 109: e106474.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32485550
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Social stress in the form of maladaptive relationship conflict is a common precipitant to alcohol misuse and problems. Research has also established a clear causal association between alcohol misuse and relationship conflict in the form of intimate partner violence (IPV). Despite the robust literature linking relationship conflict and problematic drinking using survey methodology, no laboratory studies have examined the proximal association between relationship conflict and alcohol craving among couples, or the influence of IPV perpetration and victimization on this association.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Intimate partner violence; Couple conflict; Craving