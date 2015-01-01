Abstract

Whole-body vibration (WBV) is a concept that is gaining importance in the railway sector. Occupational disorders, such as back pain and sciatica, frequently cause sick leave and have resulted in lawsuits against employers. Railway operators require a clear procedure for specification and purchase of certified rail vehicles that evaluate the vehicle from the point of view of the effect of WBV. However, a review of current standards and studies shows no clear and simple method for defining a vibration emission value, such as that defined in EN 1032 for mobile machinery. This study proposes a systematic and robust railway driver-related vibration index and describes the methodology for its determination. The proposed index, based on current WBV standards, is robust and allows comparisons between vehicles. For index validation, we used experimental results as well as results from a neural network using the cabin floor data.Practitioner Summary: A new vibration emission index is proposed for the certification of railway vehicles, using whole-body vibration, based on current standards. It could be used as a criterion when purchasing a vehicle and as a design specification for manufacturers, thereby improving the ergonomics of drivers' working environment.

Language: en