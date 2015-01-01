Abstract

Flooding is a major natural disaster that has brought tremendous losses to mankind throughout the ages. Even so, floods can be controlled by appropriate measures to minimize loss and damage. Flood risk assessment is an essential analytic step in preventing floods and reducing losses. Identifying previous flood risk and predicting future features are conducive to understanding the changing patterns and laws of flood risk. Taking the Dongjiang River basin as a study case, we assessed and regionalized flood risk in 1990, 2000, and 2010 from the past perspective and explored dynamic expansion during 1990-2010. Then, we projected land-use type, population, and gross domestic product in 2030 and 2050 and finally assessed and regionalized the risk from a future perspective.



RESULTS show that areas with very high risk accounted for 14.98-18.08% during 1990-2010; approximately 13.90% areas of the basin transformed from lower-level risk to higher-level risk whereas 9.07% fell from a higher level to a lower level during the period. For the future scenario, areas with very high and high risk in 2030 and 2050 are expected to account for 21.55% and 24.84%, respectively. Generally, our study can better identify changes in flood risk at a spatial scale and reveal the dynamic evolution rule, which provides a synthetical means of flood prevention and reduction, flood insurance, urban planning, and water resource management in the future under global climate change, especially for developing or high-speed urbanization regions.

