Yeoman K, Sussell A, Retzer K, Poplin G. Workplace Health Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
32484732
BACKGROUND: Analyzing health risk factors among current workers by industry and occupation (IO) provides information on disparities between worker groups, especially when comparing workers within manual labor occupations. Mining and oil and gas extraction (OGE) are unique industries with different work environments that could affect health risk factors. The study objective was to compare the prevalence of health risk factors of miners, OGE, other manual labor, and nonmanual labor workers.
Language: en
|
risk factors; miners; oil and gas industry