|
Citation
|
Basile KC, Espelage DL, Ingram KM, Simon TR, Berrier FL. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32484375
|
Abstract
|
A number of studies have examined the association between male involvement in sports and sexual violence (SV) perpetration, especially among college-age males. Less is known about the association between sports involvement and SV perpetration for adolescent males and females. To address this gap, the current study examined sports involvement in middle school (no sports, no/low contact, and high contact) among 1,561 students, who were then followed into high school and asked about the frequency of SV perpetration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; prevention; sexual assault; sexual harassment; offenders