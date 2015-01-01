Abstract

Elder mistreatment is common in both community and institutional settings. However, the prevalence of elder mistreatment and its association with risk factors in sheltered homes are unknown. The primary objective of this study was to determine the prevalence and types of mistreatment among elderly living in sheltered homes. A second objective was to compare socio-demographics and other characteristics between elderly groups with or without a history of mistreatment. This cross-sectional study was conducted in 43 sheltered homes and utilized a face-to face, self-reporting interview with residents to complete structured question regarding each participant's previous 12 months. The questionnaires included seven sections, including one section for demographics, five sections for subtypes of mistreatments (physical, psychological, financial, sexual, and neglect), and one section about health status and functional capacity. Among the 446 elderly participants, 81% of all participants experienced at least one type of mistreatment. Psychological was the most common type of elder mistreatment (71%), followed by neglect (67%), financial mistreatment (54%), and physical mistreatment (13%). Sexual mistreatment was rarely reported by the participants (0.01%). The most common risk factors associated with elder mistreatment were female gender and chronic illnesses. Elder mistreatment is common among the elderly living in sheltered homes, particularly in woman and those with chronic illness. Further studies are needed to better understand the risk factors that lead to the high prevalence of mistreatment in these settings.

