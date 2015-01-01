Abstract

The Assaulted Staff Action Program (ASAP) is a voluntary, system-wide, peer-help, crisis intervention program to address the psychological sequellae in staff victims of patient assaults. Its functions and service provisions have been reported in previous five-year intervals. ASAP has been associated with providing quality counseling services to employee victims of these patient assaults as well as declines in assaults facility-wide in some agencies after an ASAP team was fielded. The present paper presents a summary of both its most recent five-year interval (2015-2020) and an overview of its 30 years of service during which it has responded to 10,651 patient assaults on staff.

