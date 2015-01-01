SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Flannery RB. Psychiatr. Q. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11126-020-09785-8

32483767

The Assaulted Staff Action Program (ASAP) is a voluntary, system-wide, peer-help, crisis intervention program to address the psychological sequellae in staff victims of patient assaults. Its functions and service provisions have been reported in previous five-year intervals. ASAP has been associated with providing quality counseling services to employee victims of these patient assaults as well as declines in assaults facility-wide in some agencies after an ASAP team was fielded. The present paper presents a summary of both its most recent five-year interval (2015-2020) and an overview of its 30 years of service during which it has responded to 10,651 patient assaults on staff.


ASAP; Assaulted staff action program; Crisis intervention; Patient assaults; Staff victims

