Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: In a proof-of-concept study, we aimed to verify whether the wearable haptic anklets, a device that delivers personalized suprathreshold alternating exteroceptive stimulation at the anklets on demand, may improve the quality of walking, including the freezing of gate (FOG), in idiopathic Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. The clinical relevance of the presented device as a walking pacemaker to compensate the disturbed locomotion through the generation of a more physiological internal walking rhythm should be verified in a dedicated clinical trial.



METHODS: We tested 15 patients diagnosed as idiopathic PD, during their regular treatment regimen. Patients were evaluated during walking with the device switched on and off, personalized at their most comfortable cadence. Stride velocity, variance, and length, as well as FOG episode duration during walking or turning of 180°, were quantified by an optical high-performance motion capture VICON system.



RESULTS: The alternating, rhythmic, sensory stimulation significantly improved either walking velocity or reduced inter-stride variance. Effects were more variable on stride length. The significant reduction of FOG episodes' duration correlated with clinical severity of scales rating gate and balance. No safety problems occurred.



CONCLUSIONS: The WEARHAP-PD device, whose Technology Readiness Level (TRL) is 6, significantly improved some walking abilities (walking velocity and stride variance) and reduced the duration of FOG episodes in idiopathic PD patients. Unlike the traditional auditory and visual explicit cues that require the user's allocation of attention for correct functioning, the interaction of the patients with the surrounding environment was preserved, due to the likely implicit processing of haptic stimuli.

Language: en