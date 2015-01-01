|
Rossi S, Lisini Baldi T, Aggravi M, Ulivelli M, Cioncoloni D, Niccolini V, Donati L, Prattichizzo D. Neurol. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32483689
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: In a proof-of-concept study, we aimed to verify whether the wearable haptic anklets, a device that delivers personalized suprathreshold alternating exteroceptive stimulation at the anklets on demand, may improve the quality of walking, including the freezing of gate (FOG), in idiopathic Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. The clinical relevance of the presented device as a walking pacemaker to compensate the disturbed locomotion through the generation of a more physiological internal walking rhythm should be verified in a dedicated clinical trial.
Vibration; Freezing of gate; Gait disturbances; Parkinson’s disease; Wearable robotics