Banks GG, Berlin KS, Keenan ME, Cook J, Klages KL, Rybak TM, Ankney R, Semenkovich K, Cohen R, Thurston I, Diaz-Thomas A, Alemzadeh R, Eddington A. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32483599
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to (a) validate the factor structure for a measure of peer conflict in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D); (b) determine empirical patterns of peer conflict in terms of context (friend vs. nonfriend) and content (diabetes-specific vs. general) within a broader context of socio-demographic factors; and (c) examine how these patterns and socio-demographic factors relate to adolescents' T1D adherence, quality of life, and glycemic control (HbA1c).
quality of life; peers; adherence; diabetes