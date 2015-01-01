Abstract

Few studies have compared how rehabilitative post-acute care affects recovery of walking ability and other functions after stroke in different age groups. After propensity score matching (1:1), 316 stroke patients were separated into an aged group (age ≥65 years, n=158) and a non-aged group (age <65 years, n=158). Both groups significantly improved in Barthel index, EuroQol-5 dimension, Berg balance scale, 6-minute walking distance and 5-meter walking speed (P<0.001). The non-aged group had significantly larger improvements in Berg balance scale, instrumental activities of daily living, EuroQol-5 dimension and 6-minute walking distance (P<0.001) compared to the aged group. The two groups did not significantly differ in Barthel index, 5-meter walking speed, length of stay, and cost. The aged group had poorer walking ability and poorer instrumental activities of daily living compared to the non-aged group. After intensive rehabilitative post-acute care, however, the aged group improved in walking ability, functional performance and mental health. Intensive strength training for unaffected lower limbs in the stroke patients achieved good recovery of walking ability and other functions. Overall, intensive rehabilitative post-acute care improved self-care ability and decreased informal care costs. Rehabilitative PAC under per-diem reimbursement is efficient and economical for stroke patients in an aging society.

