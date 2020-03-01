Abstract

We read with great interest "Flush Drowning as a Cause of Whitewater Deaths." We applaud efforts to better deﬁne drowning and reduce its burden across diverse environments. The authors use the colloquial descriptor "ﬂush drowning," although they note it to be an obscure term without consensus deﬁnition. They describe it as an alternate cause of death during whitewater activity in which there was no prolonged underwater entrapment. We offer a more concise deﬁnition: simply that these patients are drowning.



A working group at the 2002 World Congress on Drowning proposed a uniform deﬁnition of drowning: "the process of experiencing respiratory impairment as a result of submersion or immersion in a liquid medium." Explicit in this deﬁnition is the exclusion of such modiﬁers as"wet," "dry," "active," "passive," "silent," and "secondary," which we would expand to include "ﬂush" drowning.



This deﬁnition was further reinforced in 2003 and has been adopted globally by many organizations, including the World Health Organization, American Heart Association, European Resuscitation Council, Australia New Zealand Committee on Resuscitation, International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation, Wilderness Medical Society, International Lifesaving Federation, American Red Cross, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and American College of Emergency Physicians. We suggest that the uniform deﬁnition would identify many of these events as "drowning" without additional modiﬁers.





There are only 3 outcomes of the drowning process: fatal, or nonfatal with or without morbidity. We recognize that identiﬁcation of environmental circumstances is critical to whitewater safety education and incident prevention. We suggest that it would be more appropriate to describe these events as "fatal drowning caused by" or "nonfatal drowning associated with" and then use the whitewater- speciﬁc term as needed.





The authors correctly note that some people die in a white- water setting while wearing appropriateﬂotation devices and withoutﬁxed, prolonged underwater submersion. The uniform deﬁnition of drowning describes respiratory impairment to be caused by immersion, which can be caused by intermittent airway obstruction and aspiration while wearing a personalﬂotation device in whitewater (eg, after an unplanned swim in rapids or recirculationinhydraulics)...

