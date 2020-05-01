|
Citation
Shokouhi M, Khorasani-Zavareh D, Rezapur-Shahkolai F, Khankeh H, Nasiriani K. Injury 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32482431
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Fire is one of the major dangers that cause many casualty, injuries and property damages every year worldwide. Most of these losses occur in low- and middle-income countries. Exploring the stakeholders experience is a great source for understanding factors affecting the prevention of fires and its related injuries. The purpose of this study then is understanding the perception of safety from fire related injuries in residential inhabitants of buildings in Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety promotion; Injury prevention; Content analysis; Burn