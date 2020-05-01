Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Fire is one of the major dangers that cause many casualty, injuries and property damages every year worldwide. Most of these losses occur in low- and middle-income countries. Exploring the stakeholders experience is a great source for understanding factors affecting the prevention of fires and its related injuries. The purpose of this study then is understanding the perception of safety from fire related injuries in residential inhabitants of buildings in Iran.



METHODS: This study was conducted using conventional content analysis during December 2016 to December 2017. In total, 25 interviewees were selected through purposive sampling among experienced/or knowledgeable participants. Data was collected employing semi-structured interviews. The data analysis process was based on the Lundman & Graneheim method and their recommendations.



FINDINGS: The six categories including: safe building against fire, fire safety regulations, safety-friendly people, effective relief organizations, safe urban structure and economic and financial capacity was extracted.



CONCLUSION: Fire safety in residential buildings with the demanding people for safety is ensured that having such city requires multidisciplinary function with a holistic approach. Further investigation to explore the process of fire safety for residential buildings is recommended.

