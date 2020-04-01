Abstract

Although many attempts have been made to prevent drinking problems of college students, the college drinking culture is becoming more decadent.1, 2, 3 The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to investigate their perception and necessity for the intervention of family doctors working at teaching hospitals on problematic drinking in college students.



The subjects were 145 family medicine faculty members who were working at teaching hospitals registered in the Korean Academy of Family Medicine. Of the 145 subjects, 60 (41.4%) were respondents. In August 2016, data were obtained from online self-report questionnaire via e-mail. Respondents' demographic characteristics, their drinking behavior, their perception of college students' drinking problem, opinion on the college drinking policy, and comments on alcohol education programs were collected.



Of the respondents, 40 (66.7%) were men and the average age was 43.8 ± 7.8 years. All men of respondents drank alcohol, the most frequent being 2-3 times per week, while women drank less than once a month. Most respondents drank 1-2 standard drinks per drinking episode. Thirty-seven (61.7%) responded that there are moderate problems with college drinking. Nine (15.0%) stated that college drinking is a serious problem. Eighteen (30.0%) respondents answered that the biggest problem with college drinking was during the welcome party for new students (30.0%). Among those who were aware of the drinking policy in their college, 76.9% said their college has a drinking policy, but the policy was not being strictly implemented at the campus, and all respondents mentioned that the policy should be strengthened in the future...

Language: en