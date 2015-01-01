SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cojean S, Combalbert N, Taillandier-Schmitt A. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 70: e101569.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlp.2020.101569

PMID

32482303

Abstract

AIM: Police action is frequently discussed and almost always monitored. The aim of this systematic review is to identify the psychological and social factors underlying police officers' decisions to use force.

METHODOLOGY: Scientific articles were selected from six databases (PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, Psychology and Behavioral Sciences Collection, HeinOnline, ScienceDirect, PubMed).

RESULTS: We found 923 articles matching our search, and 52 were retained based on their results regarding the psychological factors underlying police officers' decisions to use force and the decision-making process itself. We found that the most frequently studied factors were belonging to an ethnic minority, carrying a conducted energy device (CED), the police department's policies and managerial organization, and the environment in which the encounter occurred. However, it seems that the most predictive factor in the decision to use force is the resistance and behavior of the suspect.


Language: en

Keywords

Law enforcement; Police; Decision-making; Predictive factors; Use of force

