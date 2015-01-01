|
Cojean S, Combalbert N, Taillandier-Schmitt A. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 70: e101569.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32482303
AIM: Police action is frequently discussed and almost always monitored. The aim of this systematic review is to identify the psychological and social factors underlying police officers' decisions to use force.
Law enforcement; Police; Decision-making; Predictive factors; Use of force