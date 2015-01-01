Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Depressive symptoms are often undetected, particularly among older adults. The purpose of this study is to provide information on the prevalence, characteristics, and patterns of depressive symptoms among older adults residing in the community in Israel, and their health-care utilization.

METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted among a random sample of 2502 members of one HMO in Israel, aged 65+. They were interviewed by telephone with the GDS-15 scale, which serves as the gold standard for depressive symptoms. Data from the computerized medical records of the HMO were added to the interview file, including the diagnosis of depression, purchase of antidepressant medication and use of services.

RESULTS: The average age of respondents was 73; 54% were women. They tended to be older, living alone, suffering from falls and from sleep disorders, and to have poor subjective health status. 24% scored 6+ on the GDS scale. A significant association was found between a GDS score of 6+ and increased hospitalizations, visits to the emergency room and/or to family physicians and specialists.

CONCLUSION: We found a high prevalence of depression. Its negative effects on the individual and increased costs to the health system, supports the screening and treatment of the disease in the older population. This problem should be a national priority, with screening and treatment becoming part of the national quality of care indicators which would then be implemented by the HMOs as part of an integrated disease management program for the elderly.

