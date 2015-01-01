Abstract

Pedestrian evacuation risk of subway stations is an important concern in city management, as it not only endangers public safety but also affects the efficiency of urban subway transportation. Determination of how to effectively evaluate the pedestrian evacuation risk of subway stations is of great significance to improve pedestrian safety. Previous studies about the pedestrian evacuation of subway station were primarily focused on pedestrian moving behaviors and the evacuation modeling, and the evacuation scenario is the regular subway operation. There is a dearth of studies to quantify the pedestrian evacuation risk in the evacuation process, especially the pedestrian evacuation risk quantitative characterization of subway station in large-scale sport activity. The current study develops a quantitative pedestrian evacuation risk assessment model that integrates pedestrian stampede probability and pedestrian casualty. Then several different simulation scenarios based on the social force model (SFM) are simulated to evaluate the pedestrian evacuation risk of the "Olympic Park Station" in Beijing, China. The results demonstrate that the pedestrian evacuation method, pedestrian stampede location, and distance from the stampede location to the ticket gate have a large impact on pedestrian evacuation risk. Then, the pedestrian evacuation scenarios with the lowest and highest risk for the "Olympic Park Station" in large-scale sport activity are determined. The findings have potential applications in pedestrian safety protection of subway station during large-scale sports activity.

Language: en